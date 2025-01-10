Thai man jumped from Poipet building due to stress

A 31-year-old Thai man jumped from the 14th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet, Cambodia to his death due to stress from working at a call centre, a news source told The Nation on Thursday.

CCTV footage of a man falling from the building in Thailand’s eastern neighbour country went viral on Thai social media on Wednesday, sparking debate that the deceased could be running from a pursuer or a victim of human trafficking.

“Drama-addict” facebook page claimed that this building is the headquarters of a casino and call centre gangs, where many Thai workers have been deceived into work as scammers. It added that there have been more than 10 incidents of people “falling off” this building.