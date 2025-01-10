Thai man jumped from Poipet building due to stress

A 31-year-old Thai man jumped from the 14th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet, Cambodia to his death due to stress from working at a call centre, a news source told The Nation on Thursday.
CCTV footage of a man falling from the building in Thailand’s eastern neighbour country went viral on Thai social media on Wednesday, sparking debate that the deceased could be running from a pursuer or a victim of human trafficking.
“Drama-addict” facebook page claimed that this building is the headquarters of a casino and call centre gangs, where many Thai workers have been deceived into work as scammers. It added that there have been more than 10 incidents of people “falling off” this building.
Cambodian authorities on Thursday revealed that the incident took place on the night of Wednesday (January 8), and the deceased was Alongkorn Deeying, 31, a Thai national from Nong Prue, Kanchanaburi province.
They added that his family has been contacted, but refused to have his body transported to Thailand citing the high cost.
The body will therefore be cremated at a local temple in Poipet on Friday, and the ashes will then be handed over to the family in Thailand, the authorities said.
The news source said Alongkorn could have committed suicide due to stress from working at a call centre in the building, where he was forced to meet call targets.
Pinnapha Deeying, the deceased’s mother, said she last talked to Alongkorn on January 6, when he said he would go to work in Ratchaburi province for 3 days with friends.
She urged friends who went with Alongkorn to give information to the authorities so they can investigate into this call centre gang.