Thai private sector backs THB3.70 electricity cost

The Thai private sector has welcomed the government's plan of cutting the electricity price from the current 4.15 baht to 3.70 baht per unit, in a bid to reduce the cost of living and enhance the country’s competitiveness.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that the government will engage in discussions with relevant parties to eliminate unnecessary costs to achieve the price target.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said on Thursday that the 3.70-baht power cost is most welcome by the private sector, as electricity is a significant part of the production costs in most industries.

He also pointed out that electricity costs in Thailand are currently higher than competitors such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

“This not only affects the production costs of Thai exports, making them less competitive, but it is also one of the key factors that puts Thailand at a disadvantage in attracting foreign direct investment,” he said.