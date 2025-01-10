Thai soldiers save Chinese tourists from possible abduction in Tak

Members of the Naresuan Force thwarted a possible abduction of two Chinese tourists on Friday at the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak’s Phop Phra district.

Wu Chanqing, 27, and Zhu Chao, 36, were spotted by patrolling officers of the regiment’s 421st Ratchamanu Task Force near the border in the early hours of Friday morning.

The tourists told officials they were waiting for someone to take them to Chiang Mai, but the individual had not shown up.

