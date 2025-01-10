Thailand Experiences Rise in Hotspots Despite Cooler Weather

Thailand has recorded 363 hotspots across the country as of January 9, 2025, according to data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)

This number, while concerning, is lower than that of neighbouring Cambodia, which has seen a staggering 1,520 hotspots.

Of the 363 hotspots detected, 166 were identified in agricultural areas. National forests, community areas, and protected forests also saw a significant number of hotspots, with 68, 39, and 22 occurrences respectively. Highways saw a lower number of hotspots, with only 8 recorded.