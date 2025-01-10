Thailand Experiences Rise in Hotspots Despite Cooler Weather

Thailand has recorded 363 hotspots across the country as of January 9, 2025, according to data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)
This number, while concerning, is lower than that of neighbouring Cambodia, which has seen a staggering 1,520 hotspots.
Of the 363 hotspots detected, 166 were identified in agricultural areas. National forests, community areas, and protected forests also saw a significant number of hotspots, with 68, 39, and 22 occurrences respectively. Highways saw a lower number of hotspots, with only 8 recorded.
Lopburi province leads the nation with 32 hotspots, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima (23), Kanchanaburi (23), Chaiyaphum (21), and Nakhon Sawan (20).
While Thailand experiences cooler weather, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reports concerning PM2.5 dust levels in the capital city. As of January 10, 2025, at 3:00 PM, several districts in Bangkok exceeded recommended air quality standards.
Nong Khaem district recorded the highest PM2.5 level at 48.7 mcg/m³, followed by Tawee Wattana (46.6 mcg/m³), Lak Si (45.4 mcg/m³), Thonburi (43.2 mcg/m³), and Bang Bon (43.2 mcg/m³).
Health Recommendations Issued
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center has issued an "Orange Air Quality" health advisory, indicating potential health impacts. The general public is advised to wear PM2.5 masks whenever outdoors and to be aware of symptoms like coughing, difficulty breathing, and eye irritation.
Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses, are urged to minimize outdoor activities and seek immediate medical attention if unusual symptoms arise.