Over 1,000 rai of land destroyed as wildfires rage in Nakhon Ratchasima

Kitti Tiewtrakulwattana, director of the Royal Forest Department’s wildfire control division, said on Friday that the wildfire had devastated over 1,000 rai land.

He said that helicopters were the only hope to tackle this disaster, while expressing concerns for the safety of the goat-antelope serows, as they were likely to evacuate to higher grounds due to flames.

Kitti believes that huntsmen were responsible for the latest wildfires, saying officials had found bullet shells in the area.