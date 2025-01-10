Over 1,000 rai of land destroyed as wildfires rage in Nakhon Ratchasima

Wildfires have spread in the area many times since January 3. Flames were spotted in two areas as of press time: Ban Nong Yang Moo 3 and Ban Sok Luek Moo 9.
Local authorities are making efforts to tackle the wildfires despite difficulties caused by the slippery land and strong winds. The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has deployed a helicopter to extinguish the flames with aerial jets of water.
Kitti Tiewtrakulwattana, director of the Royal Forest Department’s wildfire control division, said on Friday that the wildfire had devastated over 1,000 rai land.
He said that helicopters were the only hope to tackle this disaster, while expressing concerns for the safety of the goat-antelope serows, as they were likely to evacuate to higher grounds due to flames.
Kitti believes that huntsmen were responsible for the latest wildfires, saying officials had found bullet shells in the area.
Earlier, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made a statement on her Facebook page, saying relevant agencies had been told to extinguish the flames as soon as possible, take care of residents in wildfire-prone areas and report the progress periodically.
“I wish for everyone’s safety and would like to send my encouragement to all officers who are tackling the situation and assisting fellow citizens,” she said.