Upper Thailand gets colder, more rain forecast in the South

Cool to cold weather has been forecast for Saturday as a strong high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

Temperatures will drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the Northeast, while the North, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan, the East and the upper South will see temperatures drop by 2-4 °C, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong wind.