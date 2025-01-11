Upper Thailand gets colder, more rain forecast in the South

Cool to cold weather has been forecast for Saturday as a strong high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
Temperatures will drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the Northeast, while the North, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan, the East and the upper South will see temperatures drop by 2-4 °C, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong wind.
Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and Andaman Sea, resulting in more rains and isolated heavy rains in the lower South.
Waves 2-4 metres high and over four metres during thundershowers are forecast for the Gulf, while waves in the Andaman Sea were likely to be 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned, adding that small boats should stay ashore until Monday. Residents along the coastal areas in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should also beware of inshore surges, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold; minimum temperature 13-19°C, maximum 27-32°C; cold to very cold with morning frost on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; minimum 10-17°C, maximum 25-29°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool morning with strong winds; minimum 17-20°C, maximum 29-32°C.
East: Cool morning cool; minimum 17-21°C, maximum 28-32°C; waves about two metres high and above two metres offshore.
South (east coast): Cool morning with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 19-25°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves 2-4 metres high and above four metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above three metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool morning with strong winds; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 29-32°C.