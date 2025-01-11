La Niña' arrives, Less intense; Thailand repares for rain, cooler weather

La Niña, the opposite of the “El Niño” phenomenon, causes irregular and unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, leading to global weather pattern changes.

The latest El Niño event ended in June 2024, and meteorologists worldwide predicted that La Niña would emerge within the year. However, it did not occur as expected due to the significant warming of global ocean temperatures in recent years.

Data from the "NINO3.4" index, which is used to determine whether the planet is experiencing El Niño, La Niña, or neutral conditions, shows that recent temperatures were about 0.9 degrees Celsius below average. This is slightly above the threshold for La Niña, which is set at 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Typically, La Niña occurs in winter, peaks in late spring, and gradually weakens in summer. However, this cycle has not strictly followed historical patterns. This La Niña event is unusually late, marking only the second time in 75 years this has occurred (the first being in 2008-2009).