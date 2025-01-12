Cool to cold weather prevails in most parts of Thailand

Today’s weather forecast

North: Cold with a 1-3°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 12-18°C, maximum 24-29°C; cold to very cold on the mountaintop with isolated frost – minimum 3-9°C.

Northeast: Cold with strong winds and a 1-3°C drop in temperature; minimum 7-13°C, maximum 24-27°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops – minimum 4-10°C.

Central: Cool and strong winds with temperatures dropping by 1-2°C; minimum 16-18°C, maximum 26-28°C.

East: Cool morning and strong winds with a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 16-20°C, maximum 27-30°C.

South (east coast): Cool morning with strong winds and a slight drop in temperature in the upper part; isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the lower part – Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 19-25°C, maximum 25-32°C.

South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 28-34°C.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool morning with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 17-19°C, maximum 26-30°C.