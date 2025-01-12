Cool to cold weather prevails in most parts of Thailand

The mountaintops in the North and the Northeast would experience cold to very cold conditions. The public in these regions should take care of their health due to the cold weather, the department advised.
The department also warned people in the North and the upper South to be cautious about fire hazards triggered by dry conditions and strong winds.
Isolated heavy rains are predicted for the lower South, with waves in the Gulf of Thailand expected to reach above four metres high, and three metres high in the Andaman Sea.
The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas.
“People along the coast in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should beware of inshore surges,” the department said, adding that boats should be kept ashore until Monday (January 13).
Today’s weather forecast
North: Cold with a 1-3°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 12-18°C, maximum 24-29°C; cold to very cold on the mountaintop with isolated frost – minimum 3-9°C.
Northeast: Cold with strong winds and a 1-3°C drop in temperature; minimum 7-13°C, maximum 24-27°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops – minimum 4-10°C.
Central: Cool and strong winds with temperatures dropping by 1-2°C; minimum 16-18°C, maximum 26-28°C.
East: Cool morning and strong winds with a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 16-20°C, maximum 27-30°C.
South (east coast): Cool morning with strong winds and a slight drop in temperature in the upper part; isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the lower part – Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 19-25°C, maximum 25-32°C.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 28-34°C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool morning with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 17-19°C, maximum 26-30°C.