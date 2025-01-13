Belgian kitesurfer dies after being swept onto rocks in Pran Buri

Rescuers launched a drone to survey the area amid high winds and waves, locating the body of the Belgian national, identified as Brendan, in a rocky crevice at Khao Kalok in the forest park.
The accident occurred just south of Hua Hin, a popular area for kitesurfing.
They waited until the tide dropped before deploying a rubber dinghy to recover the body. Braving strong waves and jagged rocks, the crew successfully retrieved the body and returned it to shore, where the victim’s mother and Thai wife were waiting. Both were in tears, and officials learned that the victim’s mother had flown to Thailand only two days ago to visit her son.
Rescuer Polrop Meesaming stated the victim died after being swept onto the rocks by strong waves, citing wounds found to his head.