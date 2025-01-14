Cold to very cold in Thailand, less rain in South

Cold to very cold weather is forecast for the upper part of Thailand as the strong high-pressure system from China extends to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Cold to very cold weather with morning light fog is forecast in the North and the Northeast with possible frost on the mountaintops, while cool to cold weather is likely in the rest of Thailand, it said.

The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.