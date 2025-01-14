Cold to very cold in Thailand, less rain in South

Cold to very cold weather is forecast for the upper part of Thailand as the strong high-pressure system from China extends to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
Cold to very cold weather with morning light fog is forecast in the North and the Northeast with possible frost on the mountaintops, while cool to cold weather is likely in the rest of Thailand, it said.
The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening, causing less rain in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea rise to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department said, adding that residents along the coastal areas in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should beware of inshore surges.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cold to very cold with light fog in the morning, Temperature lows of 8-14 °C and highs of 26-31 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cold to very cold with light fog in the morning. Lows of 7-13 °C and highs of 28-31 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning. Lows of 13-17 °C and highs of 28-31 °C.
East: Cool with light fog in the morning. Lows of 14-21 °C and highs of 30-32 °C. Waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres high offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool with isolated thunderstorms mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 16-23 °C and highs of 27-31 °C. Waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 20-24 °C and highs of 29-33 °C. Waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan region: Cool with light fog in the morning, Lows of 16-18 °C and highs of 29-32 °C.