Money lending app ‘Fineasy’ halts services after backlash

The money-lending application Fineasy has halted all of its services from January 13 due to a “business adjustment”, the company said in a statement issued on Monday.

Users can close the app by pressing on the app icon, selecting “app information”, then selecting “close application”, the statement said.

Fineasy promised that it would update the application to a version that can be removed from users’ devices as soon as possible.

The move comes after consumers complained that the irremovable app was installed on their phones without their knowledge, and can send notifications and have access to users’ personal information such as their contacts.

The Thailand Consumers Council claimed that users could not prevent access to personal information effectively due to the embedded application, adding that installing software without users’ permission is a violation of consumer rights.