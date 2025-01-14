Two policemen killed in Narathiwat bomb attack

Two border patrol policemen, who taught at a school in Narathiwat’s Si Sakhon district, were killed on Tuesday morning when Muslim insurgents detonated a homemade bomb to ambush them.

Police reported that the explosion occurred at 9:50 am on the main village road in Ban I Kuedae, located in Tambon Si Banphot of Si Sakhon district.

The victims were identified as Pol Lt Col Suwit Chuaythewarit and Pol Senior Sgt Maj Dome Chuaythewarit. Suwit served as the principal of Border Patrol Police Ban Tue Ngor School, while Dome was an assistant teacher.