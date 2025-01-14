Police hunt for 3 suspects over crypto heist in Pattaya condo

Chonburi police are searching for three male suspects who allegedly tied up a Turkish man and made off with his laptop and cryptocurrency in a condominium in Bang Lamung district.
Officers responded to the incident at about 2am on Tuesday, and found the victim, 36-year-old Masis Erkol, being helped by the condominium’s security guard. The victim reportedly made his way down from the fifth floor to seek help.
Erkol told police that three men had cuffed his hands with handcuffs and feet with cables and forced him to transfer cryptocurrency worth 10 million baht before fleeing with his laptop.
Chonburi police chief Pol Maj-General Thawatchakit Jindakuansanong said he believes the suspects clearly knew the victim, as they had used a spare key to enter his room and lie in wait for his return. As soon as Erkol returned, they restrained him and forced him to transfer the funds before fleeing.
Thawatchai said significant progress has been made in the investigation, adding that efforts to arrest the suspects are being expedited.