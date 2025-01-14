Police hunt for 3 suspects over crypto heist in Pattaya condo

Officers responded to the incident at about 2am on Tuesday, and found the victim, 36-year-old Masis Erkol, being helped by the condominium’s security guard. The victim reportedly made his way down from the fifth floor to seek help.

Erkol told police that three men had cuffed his hands with handcuffs and feet with cables and forced him to transfer cryptocurrency worth 10 million baht before fleeing with his laptop.