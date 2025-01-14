Two Chinese women missing in Thailand found, returned home safely

Two Chinese women who were reported missing after arriving in Thailand last week have been found in a third country and returned home, a senior Thai police officer said on Tuesday.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, national police inspector general, said that Wu Jiaqi, 21, and her friend had been found by Chinese authorities and were safely transported to China.

Thatchai said Wu’s father filed a missing-person complaint at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station on January 7. He told police that his daughter and her friend had arrived in Thailand on January 6 and he had not heard from her since.