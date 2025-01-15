Cool to cold in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rain in the South

The strong high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea will continue to bring cool to cold weather to northern parts, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the lower South due to the prevailing northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf will reach heights of 2-3 metres and over 3 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea will rise to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department said.
The department added that from Wednesday to Saturday, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will strengthen and bring more rain to the region as well as heavy to very heavy rains in some areas. Residents should be on the watch for rain accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, near waterways and lowlands, the department said, while those living along the coastal areas in the Gulf should beware of inshore surges. Small boats should stay ashore until Saturday, it advised.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cold with light morning fog. Temperature lows of 9-15 °C and highs of 26-30 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light morning fog. Lows of 9-17 °C and highs of 28-32 °C. Very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool to cold with light morning fog. Lows of 15-18 °C and highs of 30-31 °C.
East: Cool to cold with light morning fog. Lows of 15-21 °C and highs of 31-32 °C. Waves a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool with isolated heavy rain mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 18-25 °C and highs of 28-31 °C. Waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated light rain. Lows of 20-24 °C and highs of 32-34 °C. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan area: Cool with light morning fog. Lows of 18-20 °C and highs of 30-32 °C.