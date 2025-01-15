Cool to cold in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rain in the South

The strong high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea will continue to bring cool to cold weather to northern parts, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.

Isolated heavy rain is forecast for the lower South due to the prevailing northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf will reach heights of 2-3 metres and over 3 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea will rise to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, the department said.