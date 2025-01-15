Polish man lands in jail for smacking woman’s behind in Bangkok store

The Metropolitan Police arrested a 31-year-old Polish man at a condominium in Bangkok’s Sathorn area on Wednesday over charges of allegedly committing an act of obscenity towards a woman.

A Thai woman had filed a complaint at Thung Maha Mek police station, claiming that a foreigner she did not know had smacked her buttocks loudly while she was shopping at a convenience store in the Sathorn area on December 21.

The victim said the incident caused embarrassment, as both shop staff and other customers turned to look at her, prompting her to leave the store. She then filed a police complaint seeking an official apology from the man.