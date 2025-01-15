Polish man lands in jail for smacking woman’s behind in Bangkok store

The Metropolitan Police arrested a 31-year-old Polish man at a condominium in Bangkok’s Sathorn area on Wednesday over charges of allegedly committing an act of obscenity towards a woman.
A Thai woman had filed a complaint at Thung Maha Mek police station, claiming that a foreigner she did not know had smacked her buttocks loudly while she was shopping at a convenience store in the Sathorn area on December 21.
The victim said the incident caused embarrassment, as both shop staff and other customers turned to look at her, prompting her to leave the store. She then filed a police complaint seeking an official apology from the man.
Police issued a summons for Piotr (last name withheld), a Polish national who rents an apartment near the store, but he did not respond in person. Instead, he communicated through an apartment agent, saying he did not hit the woman very hard and that he had made similar gestures at entertainment venues without receiving complaints. Piotr also claimed he did not believe he had broken any Thai laws, adding that he was returning to his home country soon anyway.
Piotr’s response, which lacked an apology or admission of guilt, prompted the woman to file charges against him. Consequently, an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday over charges of committing obscenity against a person above the age of 15.
Under Article 278 of the Criminal Code, the offence carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and/or a 200,000 baht fine.
Upon his arrest, Piotr admitted that the man in the CCTV footage was him, but declined to comment further on the charges.
Pol Maj-General Teeradej Thumsutee, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said: "Thailand welcomes tourists from all over the world, but when here, foreigners must respect Thai rules, regulations, customs, culture and laws that allow both Thais and foreigners to coexist safely. The actions of the accused are considered a form of indecent behaviour, which the law defines as a crime, with a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison."
Teeradej also urged victims of similar offences to submit information to facebook.com/IDMB.Bangkok, so police can build cases against perpetrators.