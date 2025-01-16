Upper Thailand colder and windy, isolated heavy rains for the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience a temperature drop by 1-3 °C as a strong high-pressure system from China extends to cover most of Thailand on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

Cool to cold weather with strong winds will affect most of the country, with very cold weather on the mountaintops, the department said, urging people to take care of their health and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong winds. Motorists should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility.

The rather strong northeast monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the lower South.

Waves in the Gulf rise to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea will be 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned, adding that small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore.