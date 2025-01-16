Upper Thailand colder and windy, isolated heavy rains for the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience a temperature drop by 1-3 °C as a strong high-pressure system from China extends to cover most of Thailand on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
Cool to cold weather with strong winds will affect most of the country, with very cold weather on the mountaintops, the department said, urging people to take care of their health and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong winds. Motorists should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility.
The rather strong northeast monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf rise to 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea will be 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned, adding that small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore.
The department added that from Thursday to Saturday (January 16-18), the northeast monsoon will strengthen and bring more rains and isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the South. It urged residents to beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothill, near waterways and lowlands.
Affected areas on Thursday: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun.
Affected areas on Friday and Saturday: Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cold. Temperature lows of 9-16°C and highs of 27-31°C. Very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds. Lows of 8-14°C and highs of 27-30°C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds. Lows of 13-17°C and highs of 29-31°C.
East: Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds. Lows of 15-21°C and highs of 31-33°C. Waves about 1-2 metres high and 2-3 metres high offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool in the morning with isolated heavy to very heavy rains affecting Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Lows of 18-24°C and highs of 27-32°C. Waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thunderstorms mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Lows of 21-25°C and highs of 29-32°C. Wave about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool in the morning with strong winds. Lows of 18-20°C and highs of 31-33°C.