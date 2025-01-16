Forest fires continue in Suphan Buri and Chon Buri

Massive forest fires, allegedly started by poachers four days ago, continue to rage in Suphan Buri, with approximately 1,000 rai of forest already damaged, officials have reported.

Volunteers, park rangers, and officials from relevant agencies joined forces on Thursday morning to contain the fires, which have been spreading across forests on the mountain range in Tambon Plap Plachai and Tambon Ban Khong in Suphan Buri’s U Thong district for four consecutive days.

Officials stated that fires in most areas have been extinguished or have burned themselves out. However, the blazes persist in steep, mountainous regions inaccessible to firefighters on foot.