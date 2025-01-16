Forest fires continue in Suphan Buri and Chon Buri

Massive forest fires, allegedly started by poachers four days ago, continue to rage in Suphan Buri, with approximately 1,000 rai of forest already damaged, officials have reported.
Volunteers, park rangers, and officials from relevant agencies joined forces on Thursday morning to contain the fires, which have been spreading across forests on the mountain range in Tambon Plap Plachai and Tambon Ban Khong in Suphan Buri’s U Thong district for four consecutive days.
Officials stated that fires in most areas have been extinguished or have burned themselves out. However, the blazes persist in steep, mountainous regions inaccessible to firefighters on foot.
Although many fires have been put out, two additional outbreaks occurred on Khao Chai Thong mountain near a monastic centre in Tambon Don Kha and near Wat Khao Tham Ko Pid Thong in
Tambon Nong Ong at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Urgent efforts were made to contain the blazes, but strong winds hindered firefighting operations.
Officials were able to establish buffer zones to prevent the fires from spreading to the monastic centre, the temple, and nearby residential areas.
By Thursday morning, fires on Khao Wong mountain, Khao Krailart mountain, Khao Phadaeng, and Khao Noi in Tambon Plap Plachai had been extinguished. However, the fire on Khao Thung Din Dam in Tambon Ban Khong continued to burn.
Officials estimated that 300 rai of forest in Tambon Plap Plachai, 300 rai in Tambon Ban Khong, 100 rai on Khao Chai Thong, and 50 rai on Khao Tham Ko Pid Thong have been damaged by the fires.
Meanwhile, in Chon Buri, a fire broke out on a mountain range in Tambon Pong of Bang Lamung district on Wednesday night and spread rapidly.
Emergency teams were quickly dispatched to establish buffer zones to prevent the fire from reaching a nearby monastic centre.
As of Thursday morning, the fire had not yet been extinguished. However, officials confirmed that, apart from the monastic centre, the fire did not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities or villages.