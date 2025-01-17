Thailand doing its utmost to find missing Chinese model, says Phumtham

Thailand is working hard to rescue a Chinese model reportedly missing near the Thai-Myanmar border from where call-centre scammers operate, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has assured.

Phumtham told reporters on Friday that given the large number of tourists coming to the Kingdom daily, it is quite challenging to individually check everyone.

Recently a Chinese actor, Wang Xing, was abducted by a call-centre gang late last month from Mae Sot. Phumtham said the actor entered Thailand and did not show signs of being forced by anyone, so it is hard to tell case by case.

He assured that Thailand would do its best to prevent any crime and also find another Chinese model, Yang Zeqi, who was reported to be missing since December last year.

Thai and Myanmar authorities have found no traces of Chinese model Zeqi, whose last known location, as sent to his friends on December 21, was in Mae Sot district in Tak province, on the border with Myanmar.

