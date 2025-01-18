Cool to cold spell continues in most parts of Thailand

The high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea will bring cool to cold weather to all regions of the country except the lower South, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
Cold to very cold weather is forecast on mountaintops in the North and the Northeast with frost in some areas, it added.
The department urged people in the upper country to take care of their health in the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air.
Meanwhile, a strong northeast monsoon prevails across the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers to the lower South. The department advised people in the South to beware of heavy rains and inshore surges.
Waves two metres high and above two metres in thundershowers are expected in the upper Gulf, while waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres in thundershowers are likely in the lower Gulf. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned, adding that small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore on Saturday.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum temperature 10-17 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-32°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 9-16°C, maximum 27-31°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 15-19°C, maximum 31-33°C.
East: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 17-22°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with light fog in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 18-24°C, maximum 29-31°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-32°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above two metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 18-20°C, maximum 31-33°C.