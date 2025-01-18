Bangkok offers convenient booking for marriage registration via BMAQ app

Couples who wish to register their marriage in metropolitan Bangkok can book their queue in advance via mobile application BMAQ, available on both iOS and android devices, the city administration announced on Friday.

The announcement came just before the official legalisation of same-sex marriage in Thailand under the Marriage Equality Bill, which will come into effect on January 22. District offices nationwide expected a high volume of marriage registration on Thursday (January 23).

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said online booking via the app can be made up to 10 working days in advance. Applicants can select the location from 50 district offices and 12 express service counters.

Each location can serve up to 30 couples per day from 8am to noon, and 1pm to 5pm.