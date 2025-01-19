Thai woman arrested over sale of stolen police guns to Karen

A Thai woman has been arrested for allegedly buying 43 assault rifles stolen from a police arsenal in Bangkok for reselling to Karen troops across the border in Umphang district of Tak province.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police arrested Worawan (surname withheld), 49, at her house in Tambon Umphang of Umphang district.

The arrest followed a long investigation into 43 M16 assault rifles stolen from the Border Patrol Police’s quartermaster storage in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district in December 2022.