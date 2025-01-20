Foreign suspects arrested for bringing narcotics to Phuket festival 

The suspects are Sho (assumed name), a 52-year-old Japanese national; Naing Myo Khant, a 33-year-old Myanmar national; and Ahmad Afif Zayani Bin Ahmad Zubir, a 29-year-old Malaysian national. They were charged with possessing and/or using narcotics.
The police took the suspects and the evidence to the Choeng Thale Police Station for further investigation.
The arrests followed incidents in which American and Canadian tourists were shocked during the festival and later died at Thalang Hospital. In response, the police implemented strict screening measures to identify individuals bringing narcotics to the event.