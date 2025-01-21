Alpine controversy: Govt advised to enact bill instead of paying huge compensation

The chief of the Office of the Council of State suggested on Tuesday that the government should enact a bill to transfer temple land to the current owners of Alpine Golf Course, rather than paying a substantial compensation amount.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Office of the Council of State, stated that the government lacked the funds in the annual budget to pay the estimated compensation of 7.7 billion baht.

Pakorn explained that if the government were to reclaim the two plots of land, spanning 924 rai, from Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sport Club, it would need to consult the Budget Bureau to determine how to source the funds for compensation.