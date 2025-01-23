Players of Jagat treasure hunt game intrude on Pattaya Water Space

Thai teenagers playing the Jagat coin hunt game have trespassed on Pattaya Water Space, a prominent Thai traditional show venue, and other private properties while searching for Jagat coins that can be redeemed for cash.

Pattaya Water Space Co. Ltd. announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that it has no affiliation with the Jagat application, which originates from Indonesia. As such, the venue prohibits game players from entering its premises to search for coins.

Pattaya Water Space features a large stage for showcasing Thai traditional performances and offers year-round water-splashing activities similar to those enjoyed during the Songkran festival.