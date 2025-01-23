Players of Jagat treasure hunt game intrude on Pattaya Water Space

Thai teenagers playing the Jagat coin hunt game have trespassed on Pattaya Water Space, a prominent Thai traditional show venue, and other private properties while searching for Jagat coins that can be redeemed for cash.
Pattaya Water Space Co. Ltd. announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that it has no affiliation with the Jagat application, which originates from Indonesia. As such, the venue prohibits game players from entering its premises to search for coins.
Pattaya Water Space features a large stage for showcasing Thai traditional performances and offers year-round water-splashing activities similar to those enjoyed during the Songkran festival.
The company revealed in its Facebook post that the operator of the Jagat game in Thailand had reportedly sent staff to sneak onto its property to hide Jagat coins. The locations were then marked on the app’s map, encouraging players to trespass on the premises.
Pattaya Water Space also reported that several players had caused damage to its property, including prying open fixtures in their quest to find the coins.
Much like the once-popular Pokémon Go game, the Jagat coin hunt game uses GPS mapping to indicate general locations where coins are hidden, prompting players to visit these areas to collect them. However, unlike Pokémon Go, where players capture virtual creatures, Jagat involves staff physically hiding coins at specific locations.
The app advertises that gold coins can be exchanged for 200,000 baht, silver coins for 20,000 baht, and bronze coins for amounts ranging from 500 to 2,000 baht. It became available for download in Thailand on 15 January and has launched coin-hunting activities in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai.
Besides Pattaya Water Space, Jagat players have reportedly caused disturbances at various tourist attractions where coins were allegedly hidden. They have entered private properties without seeking permission and have sometimes damaged property in their searches.
Reports also surfaced of game players digging frantically on Pattaya Beach, causing chaos and alarming foreign tourists.
Previously in Chiang Mai, players were accused of breaking into a house and damaging the property while searching for a coin. A shopping mall in the province had to issue a prohibition against Jagat players entering its premises.