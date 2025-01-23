Thai cyber police bust ‘money mules’ for PG Slot 99 gambling website

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) launched a crackdown on Wednesday against the major online gambling website, PG Slot 99, which reportedly had an annual turnover of 500 million baht.
According to investigators, the group behind the website allegedly used advertisements to lure people to place bets online and operated a fake company to allow money laundering.
Police officers raided a property in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district at 2pm on Wednesday and arrested two men, identified only as Nattapol and Mesa, on charges of money laundering.
The officers also uncovered evidence, including 939,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, a gold bar worth 90,000 baht, 15 bank account books, 31 debt cards, two mobile phones, a tablet and a computer.
The suspects reportedly pleaded guilty and confessed to withdrawing about 1-2 million baht per day from banks and depositing the money into other bank accounts. They were paid 50,000 baht a month for their services.
Police said the two men would face charges of luring people to gamble online and money laundering. Further investigation is underway to find more suspects based on the financial transactions made so far.