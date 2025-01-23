‘Hachi of Korat’ finds a permanent home thanks to royal kindness

A social media post about the stray dog in the Northeast province went viral earlier this week, as netizens across the country were touched by the story of this loyal animal. Moo Daeng had been waiting in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Muang district for its owner, who had passed away.

The dog, named “Moo Daeng” or red pork in Thai, earned the new nickname “Hachi of Korat” after many compared it to Japan’s legendary Hachiko, who waited for its master who never returned.

The page reported that Moo Daeng had been waiting for its owner, a homeless man, by lying in front of the 7-Eleven outlet near Yamo Market in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat).

Witnesses said the dog was fed by the homeless man, who appeared to have a mental disorder and dressed like a hermit. He would walk around the neighbourhood begging for food or money, so the two of them could survive.

The two often rested at night in front of the 7-Eleven shop until the man became seriously ill and died in November last year. Moo Daeng however would still lie in wait for him at the same spot.

Since then, the owner and staff of the 7-Eleven have been caring for the dog, bringing it food and covering him with a blanket on cold nights.

On Thursday, when officials from the Department of Livestock Development arrived to pick up Moo Daeng, many locals gathered at the convenience store to take photos with the dog and wish it good luck in its new home.