Upper Thailand to get colder with strong winds from Sunday

Another strong high-pressure system from China will extend to Thailand and the South China Sea from Sunday to Tuesday (January 26-28), bringing a decrease in temperature and strong winds, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
A 3-5 °C temperature drop is forecast in the Northeast, while a decrease in temperature by 2-4 °C is likely in the North, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan area and the East, the department said.
People in affected areas should take care of their health due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air, the department advised.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen from Sunday, bringing more rain and isolated heavy downpours to the South. Waves in the lower Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to be 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers, the department said.
The department urged people in the South to beware of heavy rain and inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should stay ashore during Monday and Tuesday, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 13-18 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-35°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum 13-18°C, maximum 32-35°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 16-19°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 18-21°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with fog in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 17-25°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated light rain; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-33°C; waves below a metre high and 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 20-21°C, maximum 33-35°C.