Upper Thailand to get colder with strong winds from Sunday

Another strong high-pressure system from China will extend to Thailand and the South China Sea from Sunday to Tuesday (January 26-28), bringing a decrease in temperature and strong winds, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

A 3-5 °C temperature drop is forecast in the Northeast, while a decrease in temperature by 2-4 °C is likely in the North, the Central region including Bangkok metropolitan area and the East, the department said.

People in affected areas should take care of their health due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air, the department advised.