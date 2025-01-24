Russian accused of causing son’s death by drowning claims memory loss

A Russian tourist arrested for allegedly causing the death of his 13-year-old son by drowning in Thailand on Thursday is claiming memory loss and is unable to provide a statement to police.
Artem Bugorskiy was arrested after allegedly throwing his son overboard from a boat near Koh Ra island on Thursday afternoon. He told investigators during interrogation on Friday noon that he could not recall the events that led to his son's death.
According to eyewitness accounts, the father and son had an argument before the incident. The father allegedly grabbed the son and threw him into the water. The father then jumped in after his son. The boat captain and crew immediately stopped the boat and attempted to rescue them.
Police investigation has revealed that Bugorskiy had separated from his Thai wife, the mother of the deceased child, and the boy was due to return to live with her. Inspectors suspect that family problems may have led to the alleged crime.
The body of the 13-year-old victim has been sent for autopsy and the suspect, Bugorskiy, was taken into custody at Takua Pa Provincial Court.
The father and son had been staying at the Surin Islands National Park since November. They were returning to shore when the incident occurred. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.