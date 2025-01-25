Video clip in Chinese language offers advice on avoiding scams

“Currently, scammers often set up their bases on the Thai border. If you receive a message or advertisement about working in Thailand, please check the information with extreme caution,” said the bureau chief, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Piwpan.
He also advised three checks to avoid risk of becoming a victim upon arrival in Thailand:
“Thailand is ready to protect all tourists, so please do not believe suspicious offers,” Trairong said, “If you need help, Thai police officers are always ready to offer a helping hand.”