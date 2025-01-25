Video clip in Chinese language offers advice on avoiding scams

The Thai Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau launched an artificial-intelligence-generated video clip in Chinese language on Saturday, featuring three recommendations to enable tourists to evade scammers’ tricks.

“Currently, scammers often set up their bases on the Thai border. If you receive a message or advertisement about working in Thailand, please check the information with extreme caution,” said the bureau chief, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Piwpan.

He also advised three checks to avoid risk of becoming a victim upon arrival in Thailand:

  • Check up: Keep documents like passports on your person, ensure that your mobile phone is accessible at all times, and switch on a phone tracking system. If your phone does not have a tracking system, you should have a tracking device with yourself and your belongings.
  • Check maps: Study routes before travelling and always check your Global Positioning System (GPS). You might reach a border accidentally, as it may not take long while travelling in Thailand.
  • Check calls: In case of any abnormalities, immediately call Thai authorities at 1178, 1155 or 1441.

“Thailand is ready to protect all tourists, so please do not believe suspicious offers,” Trairong said, “If you need help, Thai police officers are always ready to offer a helping hand.”

