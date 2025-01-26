PM2.5 levels in Bangkok improve, with one area still in the red zone

Red-level air quality: It impacts health

It is advised that the public avoid outdoor activities. If outdoor activities are necessary, use protective gear like PM2.5 masks. Anyone experiencing unusual symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. People with pre-existing health conditions should stay in areas free from air pollution, keep necessary medications and equipment ready, and follow medical advice strictly.

In other areas, the air quality is at the orange level, which begins to affect health.

The general public should use protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks whenever going outside, limit the duration of strenuous outdoor activities or exercise, and watch for unusual symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation.

For vulnerable groups, it is recommended to use protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks whenever going outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise, and follow medical advice. If any abnormal symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.