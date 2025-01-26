Government urges Chinese descendants to use digital paper offerings

The government on Sunday called on Chinese descendants to use digital paper offerings online instead of burning real ones as part of their Chinese New Year traditions, to help reduce the already severe air pollution.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said the government seeks cooperation from Chinese descendants to refrain from burning paper replicas, joss paper, and joss sticks.

Instead, they are encouraged to opt for virtual or digital paper offerings, where items are symbolically "burned" online.

Anukul emphasised the government’s commitment to improving air quality, especially as Bangkok and several large cities in Thailand have been plagued by hazardous levels of PM2.5 fine particulate matter.