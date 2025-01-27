Bike hits pedestrian at Bangkok crossing where Dr Kratai killed

A video showing a motorbike running a red light and crashing into a 68-year-old South Korean tourist at a pedestrian crossing has caused outrage on social media. The incident occurred at the zebra crossing where a young female doctor, Waraluck “Kratai” Supawatjariyakul, was fatally struck by a motorbike three years ago.
A dashcam video posted by Facebook page We Love Checkpoints on Sunday shows a vehicle stopping at a zebra crossing. In a horrifying repeat of the incident that killed Dr Waraluck, a motorcycle then speeds through the red light and collides with the elderly pedestrian, sending him tumbling unconscious back onto the pavement.
The video was posted along with the message stating that red lights are meaningless.
The post drew numerous comments, expressing anger at the continuing dangers presented by drivers at pedestrian crossings and suggestions for how to resolve them.
"Most people don't stop at red lights. Sometimes, even when they stop for pedestrians, if there’s no one walking, they honk to rush me... but I don’t care, it’s a red light – I’ll stop," said one comment
"It's not just one vehicle," said another.
Possible solutions offered ranged from barriers to stiffer penalties for offenders.
"Install barriers like railroad crossings. When the red light is on, the barrier comes down, and when the light turns green, the barrier goes up. Why don't we do something like that?" one commenter suggested.
"We need to be tougher on people like this, both with heavy fines and jail time," commented another.
The incident occurred last Thursday (January 23) at 5pm, at the pedestrian crossing on Phaya Thai Road, in front of the Bhumirajanakarindra Kidney Institute Hospital in Bangkok. The victim this time was a 68-year-old South Korean tourist, who suffered a head injury and was sent to Phaya Thai 1 Hospital. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries. A test detected no alcohol in their system.
Police charged the motorcyclist with reckless driving. The motorcyclist's wife admitted he was at fault and apologised, explaining that the bike belonged to a relative and lacked insurance. She also suggested that her husband was unfamiliar with the area, as it was his first time driving there.
Dr Woralak, an ophthalmologist at Chulalongkorn University, was killed on January 21, 2022, after being struck on the same crossing by off-duty policeman Norawit Buadok, who was speeding on his big bike. Norawit was ordered to pay Woraluck’s family 27.3 million baht and sentenced to one year and 15 years in jail after being found guilty on nine charges, including reckless driving causing death.
A memorial event was recently held to mark the third anniversary of Dr Woraluck’s death.