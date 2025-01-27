Bike hits pedestrian at Bangkok crossing where Dr Kratai killed

The post drew numerous comments, expressing anger at the continuing dangers presented by drivers at pedestrian crossings and suggestions for how to resolve them.

"Most people don't stop at red lights. Sometimes, even when they stop for pedestrians, if there’s no one walking, they honk to rush me... but I don’t care, it’s a red light – I’ll stop," said one comment

"It's not just one vehicle," said another.

Possible solutions offered ranged from barriers to stiffer penalties for offenders.

"Install barriers like railroad crossings. When the red light is on, the barrier comes down, and when the light turns green, the barrier goes up. Why don't we do something like that?" one commenter suggested.

"We need to be tougher on people like this, both with heavy fines and jail time," commented another.