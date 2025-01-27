Suriya to consider extending free bus and train rides after seven days

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Monday that he will wait until the seven-day period of free public bus and train rides for Bangkok residents concludes before deciding whether to extend the initiative.

Suriya highlighted that the urgent measure, aimed at reducing PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, had successfully decreased the use of private cars, leading to a significant reduction in exhaust emissions.

The scheme, which encourages Bangkok residents to use public transport instead of private vehicles, began on Saturday.