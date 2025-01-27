Suriya to consider extending free bus and train rides after seven days

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Monday that he will wait until the seven-day period of free public bus and train rides for Bangkok residents concludes before deciding whether to extend the initiative.
Suriya highlighted that the urgent measure, aimed at reducing PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, had successfully decreased the use of private cars, leading to a significant reduction in exhaust emissions.
The scheme, which encourages Bangkok residents to use public transport instead of private vehicles, began on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, Suriya responded to criticism that the measure was a waste of the 140-million-baht budget used to subsidise bus and train fares. He questioned why the measure was criticised when it appeared to be well-received by the public.
When a reporter noted that critics argued the initiative did not address the root causes of PM2.5 pollution, Suriya maintained that the measure had quickly reduced PM2.5 levels in Bangkok by encouraging people to leave their cars at home and use public transport.
“The data clearly shows a significant reduction in the number of vehicles on the roads,” Suriya asserted.
Meanwhile, Pichet Kunathamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, reported that on the second day of the measure (Sunday), there were 1,549,622 trips on the electric rail system, marking a 60.90% increase compared to the average Sunday over the past three weeks in January 2025.
The breakdown of passenger increases is as follows:
Pichet added that he expected an even greater number of passengers to use the electric train system on Monday, the first working day of the seven-day free ride period, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours.