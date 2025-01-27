12 Chinese tourists leave restaurant manager out of pocket

The manager of a Korean restaurant in Udon Thani has filed a police report after a group of 12 Chinese tourists allegedly dined at the establishment and left without paying a bill of nearly 10,000 baht.

Suvanthone Luangmoung, 27-year-old Lao manager of the Koki Korean restaurant in UD Town, filed a complaint with Udon Thani City Police Station on Monday.

She reported that on Sunday, a family of 12 Chinese customers ordered a range of dishes, including premium options such as beef ribs, tenderloin, snow beef, and Korean chicken legs, amounting to 9,480 baht. However, the group left the restaurant without settling the bill.

