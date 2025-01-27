12 Chinese tourists leave restaurant manager out of pocket

The manager of a Korean restaurant in Udon Thani has filed a police report after a group of 12 Chinese tourists allegedly dined at the establishment and left without paying a bill of nearly 10,000 baht.
Suvanthone Luangmoung, 27-year-old Lao manager of the Koki Korean restaurant in UD Town, filed a complaint with Udon Thani City Police Station on Monday.
She reported that on Sunday, a family of 12 Chinese customers ordered a range of dishes, including premium options such as beef ribs, tenderloin, snow beef, and Korean chicken legs, amounting to 9,480 baht. However, the group left the restaurant without settling the bill.
Suvanthone told reporters that the incident occurred around 7pm on Sunday. She initially assumed that the group had gone to the bathroom after finishing their meal. However, upon reviewing surveillance footage, it became apparent that the entire group, including children, had departed together.
"One man lingered behind, and we initially thought he would be paying the bill," Suvanthone explained. "But he also left without making any payment, leading us to believe it was a deliberate act."
The Koki Korean restaurant, which specialises in à la carte Korean-style barbecue, has been open for three months. This is the first time the restaurant has encountered such an incident.
Suvanthone expressed concern, as she would be personally liable for the loss if the customers fail to make payment, which could significantly impact her monthly salary.
Surveillance footage from around UD Town has shown the group of Chinese tourists leaving the restaurant and entering a waiting van on Thong Yai Road. Udon Thani City Police Station is investigating the incident in order to locate the tourists and recover the outstanding payment.