Cold spell and strong winds forecast in upper Thailand

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is strengthening, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the South.

Waves in the lower Gulf rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers, the department said.

The department urged people in the South to beware of heavy rains and inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should stay ashore, it added.