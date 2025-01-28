Cold spell and strong winds forecast in upper Thailand

Cool to cold weather and strong winds are forecast for the upper part of Thailand as another rather strong high-pressure system from China extends to cover the area, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
People living in the North and Northeast should expect temperatures to drop by 1-2 °C, the department said, while urging residents to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is strengthening, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the South.
Waves in the lower Gulf rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers, the department said.
The department urged people in the South to beware of heavy rains and inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should stay ashore, it added.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with strong winds; minimum temperature 14-18 degrees Celsius, maximum 22-32°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cold with strong winds; minimum 10-15°C, maximum 25-29°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning with strong winds; minimum 18-21°C, maximum 28-32°C.
East: Cool with strong winds; minimum 19-22°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high offshore and in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool in the morning with strong winds; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 30-32°C.