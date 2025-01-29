Upper Thailand remains cool, lower Gulf to be hit by high waves

The upper part of Thailand will experience cool to cold weather on Wednesday as the rather strong high-pressure system from China starts to weaken and westerly winds prevail over the area, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air.
Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the South.
Waves in the lower Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres in height and above 3 metres high in storms, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said.
People in the South should beware of heavy rains and inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore on Wednesday, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold; minimum temperature 14-17 degrees Celsius, maximum 26-32°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cold; minimum 10-15°C, maximum 27-30°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning; minimum 16-19°C, maximum 29-31°C.
East: Cool in the morning; minimum 17-21°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 20-25°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated light rains; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres offshore and in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool in the morning; minimum 19-20°C, maximum 29-31°C.