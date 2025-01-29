Upper Thailand remains cool, lower Gulf to be hit by high waves

Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the South.

Waves in the lower Gulf will rise to 2-3 metres in height and above 3 metres high in storms, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said.

People in the South should beware of heavy rains and inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore on Wednesday, it added.