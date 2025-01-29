Foreigner adopts stray dog running scared of firecrackers

A terrified stray dog ran into a convenience store in Chonburi province on Tuesday, seeking shelter from exploding firecrackers during Chinese New Year celebrations.

A commotion broke out at the store near Dhammasiri Suksa School in Chonburi’s Sattahip district, when the male stray barged into the shop and hid behind a product shelf by an ATM machine.

The dog, aged around 5-6 years, was trembling in fear amid the barrage of firecrackers that locals of Chinese descent had lit to celebrate the Lunar New Year that morning.

Shop staff tried to coax the animal of the store to avoid disturbing customers, but the mutt would not budge. The standoff had been going on for about half an hour when an American customer walked into the store.