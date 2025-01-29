22 Dangerous websites: Cyber police warn not to click

Pol Lt Gen Trirong Phiwphan, Chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, cautioned the public about these fraudulent websites, explaining that scammers often create fake sites related to investment schemes, job opportunities, and personal data collection. Once victims are deceived, they may be tricked into transferring money or having their personal information stolen.
The list of dangerous websites includes:
1. thaigrowthdigitalmarketing .cc
2. www.settradethailand .com
3. m.athur .net/trade
4. www.ezbuy66 .com/
5. ftc. trade-thai .com
6. okx. hsgi .xyz
7. www. btscswl .com/djvjpw
8. wap.happinessco .cc
9. bitmart.erwz .live
10. tokts .life/ww
11. www. thaibet248 .com/
12. tiktok.thaipvz .com/
13. www. shopping-now-maket .com/
14. pi-moneyloan .com
15. pea.bjgth .cc
16. www. cryptoxj .com/
17. www. bonanza-store .net
18. hshh-banktt .app
19. dedifeqa-spt .top
20. royaltrad .vip
21. h5.jgol .live
22. affilliiate .com/index/login
The Cyber Police have already taken legal action against those involved with all 22 fraudulent websites. However, since the service providers are located outside the country, the Cyber Police have submitted requests to block access through service providers and relevant authorities. Despite this, many of the websites are still active. Therefore, the public is urged not to visit these websites for their safety.