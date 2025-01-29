Traffic relief in sight as Bangkok’s widest bridge opens to motorists

Bangkok’s new Thotsamarachan Bridge across the Chao Phraya River was officially opened by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit on Wednesday.

In his speech, the minister said that the bridge, widest across a river in Thailand, will enhance traffic flow on Rama II Road and the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway.

The Thotsamarachan Bridge is an eight-lane cable-stayed structure spanning 780 metres across the river, with a total length of 2 kilometres. Originally referred to as the Rama IX parallel bridge, it was officially named “Saphan Thotsamarachan” by His Majesty the King, referring to himself.