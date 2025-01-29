Traffic relief in sight as Bangkok’s widest bridge opens to motorists

Bangkok’s new Thotsamarachan Bridge across the Chao Phraya River was officially opened by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit on Wednesday.
In his speech, the minister said that the bridge, widest across a river in Thailand, will enhance traffic flow on Rama II Road and the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway.
The Thotsamarachan Bridge is an eight-lane cable-stayed structure spanning 780 metres across the river, with a total length of 2 kilometres. Originally referred to as the Rama IX parallel bridge, it was officially named “Saphan Thotsamarachan” by His Majesty the King, referring to himself.
The bridge is part of Rama III-Dao Khanong-Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway (western section), an 18.7-kilometre elevated expressway currently under construction. Once completed, this expressway will serve as a primary route connecting Bangkok to Thailand’s West and South.
Suriya, who also doubles as deputy PM, noted that the new bridge is expected to reduce congestion on the Bang Khlo elevated road to Suksawat Gate and reduce traffic on Rama II Road from about 100,000 to 75,000 vehicles daily.
Constructed with advanced technology, the bridge is not supported by pillars drilled into the riverbed and can withstand wind speeds of up to 270km per hour.
Motorists can use the new bridge to access inner Bangkok by entering the Suksawat Gate, proceeding onto the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway towards Bang Na and the Din Daeng Expressway or onto the Si Rat Expressway towards Chaeng Wattana and Rama IX Road.
For those departing Bangkok, the bridge provides a route from the Chalerm Maha Nakhon or Si Rat expressways, passing through the Bang Khlo elevated way to reach the bridge and exit at Suksawat Gateway.
Toll fees for using the expressway section encompassing the new bridge are set at 50 baht for four-wheelers, 75 baht for six to 10-wheel vehicles and 110 baht for vehicles with more than 10 wheels.
Suriya reported that the Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway project is nearing completion, with 86.28% of construction completed as of the end of December, slightly ahead of schedule by 1.03%. The new expressway section is expected to be fully operational later this year.