PEA clarifies on supply of electricity to border areas of neighbouring countries

Thailand's Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has reaffirmed that its electricity sales to Myanmar are conducted in strict accordance with a 1996 Cabinet resolution, which authorises the supply of electricity to border villages of neighbouring countries.

Speaking at a press briefing, PEA deputy governor and spokesperson Pradit Fuangfoo, accompanied by deputy governor Prasit Chanprasit, emphasised that the authority's operations adhere to established protocols and inter-state agreements.

He clarified that electricity sales to Myanmar generate approximately 800 million baht annually, constituting less than 0.2% of the PEA's total revenue of 600 billion baht.

Pradit explained that the 1996 Cabinet resolution permits electricity exports to neighbouring border villages without requiring further policy approvals, provided the PEA reports to the National Energy Policy Committee.

