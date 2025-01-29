Operator of warehouse that caught fire ‘violated industrial laws’

A fire broke out at a large pile of recyclable plastic and rubber waste at the 13-rai (2.08 hectares) garbage warehouse compound at 10am, destroying two warehouses there. No injuries had been reported as of press time.

Despite the efforts of 20 fire engines, the flames had yet to be brought under control due to inflammable waste and chemicals. Additional firefighters were mobilised to prevent the fire from spreading further.

According to local officials, the warehouse was owned by a Thai national, but a Chinese businessman had rented it for dumping waste, which is expected to be imported from China.