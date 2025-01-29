Operator of warehouse that caught fire ‘violated industrial laws’

A fire broke out at a large pile of recyclable plastic and rubber waste at the 13-rai (2.08 hectares) garbage warehouse compound at 10am, destroying two warehouses there. No injuries had been reported as of press time.
Despite the efforts of 20 fire engines, the flames had yet to be brought under control due to inflammable waste and chemicals. Additional firefighters were mobilised to prevent the fire from spreading further.
According to local officials, the warehouse was owned by a Thai national, but a Chinese businessman had rented it for dumping waste, which is expected to be imported from China.
Phuttikorn Wichaidit, chief of the provincial industry office, said the warehouse operator had violated laws for deploying machines in the warehouse and operating business in the green space without permission.
Meanwhile, Samut Sakhon Governor Narit Niramaiwong said the flames did not spread further thanks to ponds near the scene. He feared that the smoke would have an environmental impact, warning of legal action against those involved.
Samran Rueangkham, a 52-year-old farmer near the scene, said she heard two explosions from the scene, followed by a big flame within 15 minutes.
She said that she failed to contact the police, so she asked her husband to help evacuate workers there. The smoke and bad odour had affected fish and shrimp ponds, as well as caused difficulty in breathing, she said.