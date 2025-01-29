Thailand, China may set up special centre to combat human trafficking

Thailand and China are considering joining hands to set up a special centre to deal with human trafficking issues after a Chinese delegate paid a visit to the Thai-Myanmar border, where many scam gangs are based.
Chinese assistant minister of public security Liu Zhongyi, along with Tak police chief Pol. Maj-Gen Samrit Ekamol, on Wednesday visited the Thai-Myanmar border in Thailand’s Mae Sot district to witness the notorious Shwe Kokko Myaing city located on Myanmar soil.
The venue is believed to house Chinese nationals, who are part of the scam operations and trafficking mafia, and victims who were deceived into being involved with the fraud gangs.
After visiting the place, Liu had a meeting with Thai authorities to discuss ways for Chinese nationals, reportedly 160 people, trapped in Myanmar by call-centre scammers.
Liu said that both nations are considering establishing a "Thai-Chinese joint operations centre” to deal with human trafficking issues.
Samrit, meanwhile, said the two countries will have more meetings to work out details.
“We are likely to have more discussions on coordination between Thailand, China, and Myanmar, about how we can work together and our [Thailand] role in providing safety to tourists,” he said
On Monday, Liu visited the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau in Nonthaburi province, to seek support from bureau chief Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiwpan in combating the scams.
There are reportedly 36 major Chinese-operated call-centre gangs based in Myanmar’s Myawaddy city, employing over 100,000 individuals to make fake calls to dupe people out of money, according to the top Chinese official.