Thailand, China may set up special centre to combat human trafficking

Thailand and China are considering joining hands to set up a special centre to deal with human trafficking issues after a Chinese delegate paid a visit to the Thai-Myanmar border, where many scam gangs are based.

Chinese assistant minister of public security Liu Zhongyi, along with Tak police chief Pol. Maj-Gen Samrit Ekamol, on Wednesday visited the Thai-Myanmar border in Thailand’s Mae Sot district to witness the notorious Shwe Kokko Myaing city located on Myanmar soil.

The venue is believed to house Chinese nationals, who are part of the scam operations and trafficking mafia, and victims who were deceived into being involved with the fraud gangs.

After visiting the place, Liu had a meeting with Thai authorities to discuss ways for Chinese nationals, reportedly 160 people, trapped in Myanmar by call-centre scammers.

