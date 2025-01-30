Cool to cold in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience cool to cold weather on Thursday as the high-pressure system covering this part of the country continues to weaken and westerly winds prevail, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the South.

Waves in the lower Gulf rise to 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres in height and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said.

The department urged people in the South to beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, it added.