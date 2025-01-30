Thailand uses night temperature inversion data to predict PM2.5

The Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department has started measuring temperature inversions at night to better predict PM2.5 conditions for the following morning, the department’s deputy chief said.

Rachen Silaparaya, deputy director-general of the department, explained that the practice now involves measuring temperature inversion between midnight and 2am, rather than just in the morning as was done previously.

Temperature inversion occurs when warmer air sits above cooler air, the opposite of typical atmospheric pattern. This phenomenon can trap pollutants close to the ground, leading to poor air quality and smog.