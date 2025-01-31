Crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency mining in Samut Sakhon

The “Bitforge Operation” follows a PEA complaint over abnormalities in electricity usage in those warehouses over the past three years, causing over 500 million baht in damage to public revenue and impact on the country’s energy security.
Officials found 1,788 cryptocurrency mining machines in three warehouses with no residents, including 396 in Na Di subdistrict, 462 in Ban Ko subdistrict and 930 in Tha Sai subdistrict.
DSI director-general Pol Major Yutthana Praedam noted that this crackdown had led to the confiscation of the highest number of cryptocurrency mining machines, saying that further investigation will be conducted to take legal actions against those involved.