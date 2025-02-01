Don Mueang airport worker arrested for Molotov cocktail attack on hospital

Ubon Ratchathani police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old Thai man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the inpatient building of Det Udom Royal Crown Prince Hospital earlier that day.

The third floor of building No. 3 of the hospital in Det Udom district of the northeastern province caught fire on Friday afternoon, prompting officials to evacuate patients and visitors.

Firefighters spent around one hour extinguishing the flames, which damaged patient beds and medical equipment, but caused no casualties, according to a hospital report.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and saw a man walking up the building’s stairs before the incident, holding a bottle in his hand, before lighting it and throwing it inside the building.

A hospital staff told the police that the man also fired a gun at staffers who tried to extinguish the fire but missed.

The man quickly fled the scene in a rental car. On his escape route to Na Yia district, his car reportedly scratched a hospital staffer and two motorcycles, injuring three riders and passengers.