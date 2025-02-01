Drunk foreigner urinates at Phuket Airport after denied boarding

A Saudi Arabian tourist was escorted out of the incoming passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport on Thursday after he urinated on one of the terminal’s glass walls, Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) said in a statement issued on Friday.
AOT aimed to prevent public disturbance and ensure the safety of other passengers, it said.
AOT said an investigation revealed that the passenger had been earlier denied boarding Indigo Air Flight 6E1072 (Phuket – Mumbai). The airline said he was in an inebriated state and could not control himself, and might have endangered other passengers.
Airport staff were escorting the man from the boarding area to the terminal when he suddenly got up and urinated on the wall. The incident was filmed by passengers and later shared on social media.
AOT said airport security then took the man to the Joint Security Centre to notify him of charges of public urination. However, the man was still inebriated and could not communicate properly, prompting officials to contact the Tourist Assistance Centre and Tourist Police to proceed with the next steps, the statement said.
It said Phuket International Airport has taken action in accordance with relevant regulations and policies. The incident has led the airport to instruct security officers to increase monitoring for any irregularities within the passenger terminal to ensure the confidence of all airport users.