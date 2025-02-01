Drunk foreigner urinates at Phuket Airport after denied boarding

A Saudi Arabian tourist was escorted out of the incoming passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport on Thursday after he urinated on one of the terminal’s glass walls, Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) said in a statement issued on Friday.

AOT aimed to prevent public disturbance and ensure the safety of other passengers, it said.

AOT said an investigation revealed that the passenger had been earlier denied boarding Indigo Air Flight 6E1072 (Phuket – Mumbai). The airline said he was in an inebriated state and could not control himself, and might have endangered other passengers.