Thai FM in Israel to visit 5 freed hostages

They were welcomed by Gil Haskel, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Protocol Department, and Pannabha Chandraramya, Thailand’s Ambassador to Israel.
The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the Israeli government for its assistance in securing the release and care of the five Thai hostages previously held by Hamas. He also acknowledged the coordination efforts of international partners in the process.
In the afternoon, Maris will visit the five Thai nationals at Al-Shamir Medical Centre. Additionally, he will join a Zoom meeting with the Thai Prime Minister, allowing the leader to personally extend words of encouragement to the released hostages.
Following this, he will visit Thai agricultural workers in Israel and hold discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. The meeting will focus on thanking Israel for its support and coordinating the safe return of the five Thai nationals to Thailand.
General Songwit’s presence highlights the cooperation between Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and military medical teams, which have been actively involved in assisting with the hostages' release and ongoing support efforts.