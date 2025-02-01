Thai PM to visit China for Winter Games and diplomatic talks

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to make an official visit to China next week, where she will meet with top Chinese officials and attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, according to a statement released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday.

The four-day visit, from February 5-8, comes at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and marks the beginning of a significant year for both nations as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

During her stay in Beijing, the Thai prime minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold bilateral talks with Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. She is also scheduled to meet with business leaders from both countries to strengthen economic ties.